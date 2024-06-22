Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Receives $99.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.20.

VAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Valaris from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Valaris in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Valaris from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAL. FMR LLC grew its stake in Valaris by 31.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,812,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,889,000 after purchasing an additional 919,123 shares during the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,003,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,966,000 after buying an additional 104,000 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Valaris by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,499,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,402,000 after buying an additional 199,662 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valaris by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,893,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,849,000 after acquiring an additional 77,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condire Management LP lifted its position in Valaris by 14.7% during the first quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 1,452,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,285,000 after acquiring an additional 186,076 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VAL opened at $72.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.24. Valaris has a 12 month low of $55.53 and a 12 month high of $78.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). Valaris had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 44.93%. The company had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Valaris will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

