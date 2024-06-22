VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI) Shares Purchased by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC owned about 0.19% of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOTI. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 17,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 45,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 221,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter.

MOTI opened at $31.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.07. The firm has a market cap of $222.36 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.95.

The VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (MOTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Global ex-US Moat Focus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 non-US companies that Morningstar deems to have a sustainable competitive advantage and an attractive valuation.

