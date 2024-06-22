Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Increased by Executive Wealth Group LLC

Executive Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 201.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 640,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427,875 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 6.5% of Executive Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Executive Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $31,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,972,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370,621 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 12,663,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238,875 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,242,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,753,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,601,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,793 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,805,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,653,452. The firm has a market cap of $128.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.78.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

