Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Boosted by PFW Advisors LLC

PFW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 119.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,498 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.5% of PFW Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. PFW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,353,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,535,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,922 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,142,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $951,150,000 after acquiring an additional 244,927 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 15,726,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,347,000 after acquiring an additional 836,192 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,603,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,895,000 after purchasing an additional 164,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,461,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,989,000 after purchasing an additional 208,672 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.95. 8,758,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,624,319. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.71. The company has a market cap of $79.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $44.97.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.