Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is MCIA Inc’s 2nd Largest Position

MCIA Inc reduced its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,142 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 23.2% of MCIA Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. MCIA Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $82,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevatus Welath Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VUG traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $373.39. 1,331,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,232. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $260.65 and a one year high of $378.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.45. The company has a market cap of $128.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

