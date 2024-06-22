Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stake Increased by Sebold Capital Management Inc.

Sebold Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 4.1% of Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $814,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 36,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $3.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $577.74. 483,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,542. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $531.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $512.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $397.76 and a 52-week high of $593.10.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

