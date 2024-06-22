Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Position Increased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,868,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,019,927,000 after acquiring an additional 36,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,509,000 after purchasing an additional 23,227 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,762,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $852,988,000 after purchasing an additional 31,323 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $692,917,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,830,000 after buying an additional 85,685 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $577.74. 483,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,542. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $531.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $512.32. The firm has a market cap of $72.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $397.76 and a twelve month high of $593.10.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

