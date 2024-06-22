Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 0.9% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $861,217,000 after buying an additional 4,547,415 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 601.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,364,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,702 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,619 shares during the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $150,204,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $107,763,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.97. 2,340,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,437,402. The firm has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.42. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $90.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

