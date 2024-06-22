Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) is Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,621 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 5.2% of Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $13,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 68,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 17,085 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 52,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 57,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,041,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter.

VCSH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,405,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,092,912. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.05.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

