Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) is Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s 5th Largest Position

Pioneer Wealth Management Group lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 5.8% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCSH traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.32. 5,405,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,092,912. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.05. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.258 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

