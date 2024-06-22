Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s 7th Largest Position

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.1% of Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 44.3% during the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCIA Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 89,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after buying an additional 8,293 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $218.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,737. The company has a market capitalization of $54.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $229.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

