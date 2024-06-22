Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by GSG Advisors LLC

GSG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 0.5% of GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 132,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after buying an additional 10,784 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $303,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $417,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,569,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,599,000 after buying an additional 258,246 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 67,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 11,175 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VTEB stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.26. 3,342,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,135,417. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.42. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $51.15.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

