Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Fortitude Family Office LLC

Fortitude Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 62.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. ONE Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.52. 4,117,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,974,616. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $73.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.22.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.219 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

