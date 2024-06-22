Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Lessened by Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 6.2% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $10,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,044,000 after buying an additional 2,324,846 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $250,488,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 681.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 691,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,398,000 after acquiring an additional 603,175 shares during the last quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,575,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,699,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,406,784,000 after purchasing an additional 583,028 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.94. 1,306,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,036. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $163.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.60. The firm has a market cap of $115.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.