Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Midwest Financial Group LLC

Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% in the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,306,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,036. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $163.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.60.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

