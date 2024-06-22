Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Veralto in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Veralto in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company.

In related news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,399.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Veralto news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,399.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLTO. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at $2,127,330,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $538,324,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $528,018,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,827,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

VLTO stock opened at $98.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Veralto has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $102.58.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Veralto's revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veralto will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

