Verasity (VRA) Price Reaches $0.0031 on Major Exchanges

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $31.43 million and $3.45 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Verasity

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 99,001,381,139 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,001,381,139 tokens. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

