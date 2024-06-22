Verge (XVG) Price Reaches $0.0042 on Top Exchanges

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Verge has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $69.46 million and $1.89 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,267.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.28 or 0.00613528 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.14 or 0.00115373 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00008773 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00036528 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.62 or 0.00251493 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00043387 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00070662 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
Verge Profile
Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Verge
