Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,176 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $19,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRTX. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 54,133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,628,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,239 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 543 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total transaction of $1,031,908.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,502,484.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.00, for a total transaction of $1,089,840.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,477,162. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total value of $1,031,908.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,502,484.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,086 shares of company stock valued at $11,983,266 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRTX traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $468.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,825,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,332. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $437.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $422.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $335.82 and a 52 week high of $486.42. The stock has a market cap of $120.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.41.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Argus increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.55.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Further Reading

