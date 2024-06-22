VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND) Stock Position Lifted by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 5,641.6% during the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 754,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,383,000 after buying an additional 741,470 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,946,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $585,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Get VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UBND opened at $21.52 on Friday. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.18 and a 1 year high of $21.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.42.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $0.0898 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%.

(Free Report)

The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.