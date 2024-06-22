W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Stock Position Trimmed by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $55.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.08. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.36 and a 52 week high of $73.38.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.56%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WPC shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.55.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

