W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Acquired by Running Oak Capital LLC

Running Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the quarter. W.W. Grainger comprises approximately 2.0% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $12,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth $1,699,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,621,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $959.44.

W.W. Grainger stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $915.06. 389,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,565. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $932.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $922.24. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $674.41 and a 1 year high of $1,034.18.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.57 by $0.05. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 54.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

