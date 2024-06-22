Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 200.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,964 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,976 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.91. The stock had a trading volume of 25,891,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,038,200. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $68.55. The company has a market cap of $546.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.97.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $82,910,840.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 633,518,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,211,325,061.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,493,971 shares of company stock worth $950,549,592 in the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

