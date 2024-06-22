Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Shares Sold by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMG. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the first quarter worth about $45,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Warner Music Group by 627.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Warner Music Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of WMG stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $30.03. The stock had a trading volume of 21,717,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,778. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. Warner Music Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.28 and a twelve month high of $38.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.76.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 120.42%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, May 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WMG

Warner Music Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.