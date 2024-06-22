Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.52

Shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.52 and traded as low as $12.13. Waterstone Financial shares last traded at $12.29, with a volume of 49,159 shares traded.

Waterstone Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.52. The firm has a market cap of $239.61 million, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.63.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $32.39 million for the quarter.

Waterstone Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waterstone Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 115.39%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Waterstone Financial by 555.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Waterstone Financial by 1,979.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,327 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Waterstone Financial by 62.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,398 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arnhold LLC acquired a new position in Waterstone Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.71% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

