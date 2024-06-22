Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Price Target to $518.00

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $483.00 to $518.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning.

NOC has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $532.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $506.15.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $432.41 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $414.56 and a 1-year high of $496.89. The company has a market cap of $63.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $458.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $461.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.09%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 57.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,747,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,623,128,000 after acquiring an additional 621,636 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,634,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,218,132,000 after buying an additional 211,459 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,846,289,000 after purchasing an additional 142,036 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,688,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,765,543,000 after purchasing an additional 23,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,271,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,063,364,000 after acquiring an additional 80,887 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

