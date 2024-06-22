WestKam Gold (CVE:WKG) Stock Price Up 62.5%

Shares of WestKam Gold Corp. (CVE:WKG – Get Free Report) were up 62.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 244,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 175% from the average daily volume of 88,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

WestKam Gold Trading Up 62.5 %

The company has a market cap of C$3.23 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

About WestKam Gold

(Get Free Report)

WestKam Gold Corp. focuses on acquiring and developing gold and silver properties in Western Canada. It holds a 100% undivided interest in the Will mineral claim comprising 1,142.47 hectares located in the Goldbridge mining camp in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Encore Renaissance Resources Corporation and changed its name to WestKam Gold Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WestKam Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestKam Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.