WhiteCoin Price Hits $0.0042 on Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $37,821.89 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00015410 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.65 or 0.00115795 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008917 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000133 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

