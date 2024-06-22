Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Purchased by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,595 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Workday were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Workday by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 215.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 1,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY stock traded up $4.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $219.09. 5,458,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,642,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $236.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.19. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.01 and a 52 week high of $311.28.

Insider Activity

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.17, for a total transaction of $11,922,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 786,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,407,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.17, for a total transaction of $11,922,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 786,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,407,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,162 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $17,430,890.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $27,981,194.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 392,713 shares of company stock worth $97,038,313. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WDAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WDAY

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.