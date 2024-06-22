Wrapped CRO Price Reaches $0.0930 on Exchanges (WCRO)

Wrapped CRO (WCRO) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One Wrapped CRO token can now be purchased for $0.0930 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped CRO has a total market cap of $88.25 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Wrapped CRO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wrapped CRO has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped CRO

Wrapped CRO’s total supply is 948,455,781 tokens. Wrapped CRO’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. Wrapped CRO’s official website is crypto.com.

Wrapped CRO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CRO (WCRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cronos platform. Wrapped CRO has a current supply of 947,701,925.331265. The last known price of Wrapped CRO is 0.09293075 USD and is down -1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 305 active market(s) with $1,741,732.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped CRO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped CRO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped CRO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

