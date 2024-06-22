Wynn Capital LLC Buys 226 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Wynn Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Wynn Capital LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,032,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,617,000 after purchasing an additional 245,682 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,322,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,796,000 after purchasing an additional 323,968 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 15.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,528,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,618,000 after purchasing an additional 346,563 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Sanofi by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,770,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,051,000 after buying an additional 694,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,486,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,425,000 after buying an additional 741,456 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.21. 4,986,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,028,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $42.63 and a 52-week high of $55.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.35 and its 200-day moving average is $48.47.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.478 dividend. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.37%.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

