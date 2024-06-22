Wynn Capital LLC Has $343,000 Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Wynn Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Wynn Capital LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Biogen by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Biogen by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Biogen by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $224.00. 3,013,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.06. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.44 and a twelve month high of $296.46.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BIIB. Wedbush lifted their price target on Biogen from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Biogen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Biogen from $250.00 to $214.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.50.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

