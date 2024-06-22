XPS Pensions Group plc (XPS) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 22nd

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from XPS Pensions Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

XPS Pensions Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of XPS stock opened at GBX 290 ($3.68) on Friday. XPS Pensions Group has a 52-week low of GBX 162.50 ($2.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 294 ($3.74). The stock has a market cap of £597.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,142.86 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 260.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 236.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XPS shares. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.49) target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on XPS Pensions Group from GBX 270 ($3.43) to GBX 315 ($4.00) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of XPS Pensions Group from GBX 280 ($3.56) to GBX 298 ($3.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

About XPS Pensions Group

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. The company offers advisory services to pension schemes and corporate sponsors; independent investment advisory services; DB and DC master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services.

