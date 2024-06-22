Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Trading Down 2.8%

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.73 and last traded at $1.73. Approximately 1,550 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 15,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

Yue Yuen Industrial Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29.

About Yue Yuen Industrial

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells athletic, athleisure, casual, and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, New Balance, Nike, Salomon, and Timberland.

