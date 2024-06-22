ZClassic Trading Down 12.6% This Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0521 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. ZClassic has a total market cap of $484,244.71 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00040697 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00031301 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00010050 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000325 BTC.

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

