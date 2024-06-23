1,066 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Purchased by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

VOO stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $501.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,347,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,177,801. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $505.74. The company has a market capitalization of $454.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $480.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $463.95.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

