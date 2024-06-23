14,906 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Acquired by Unique Wealth LLC

Unique Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,554,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 164,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,169,000 after buying an additional 13,309 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.15. 1,707,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,517,319. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $88.33 and a 52-week high of $113.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.94 and a 200-day moving average of $106.44.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.9354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

