15,899 Shares in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Acquired by &Partners

&Partners bought a new position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank bought a new stake in UGI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in UGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in UGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in UGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UGI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of UGI from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

UGI Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE UGI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,950,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,360,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $20.19 and a 1-year high of $27.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.27 and its 200-day moving average is $24.08.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. UGI had a positive return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UGI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is -365.84%.

About UGI

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

