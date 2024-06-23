1,695 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Acquired by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 227.3% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $248.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,686. The business’s fifty day moving average is $248.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.13. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $195.63 and a 1 year high of $262.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

