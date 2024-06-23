412 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Bought by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,219,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,318,000 after buying an additional 4,560,437 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,642,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,732 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,590,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,673 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,343,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,947,000 after purchasing an additional 661,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,513,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,458 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $80.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,419,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,602,859. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $81.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.92.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
