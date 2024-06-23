5,244 Shares in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Acquired by Catalyst Private Wealth LLC

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth about $41,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $485,000. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $832,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

iShares Bitcoin Trust stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,001,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,741,510. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $41.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.31.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

