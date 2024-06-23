650 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Purchased by Unique Wealth LLC

Unique Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,808,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 315,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,769,000 after purchasing an additional 72,682 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,864,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,082,000 after acquiring an additional 147,757 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. DA Davidson cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $432.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.62.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 64,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total transaction of $20,254,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 306,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,003,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total transaction of $592,094.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,350 shares in the company, valued at $11,387,712. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 64,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total value of $20,254,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 306,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,003,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,742 shares of company stock valued at $57,672,688 in the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ CRWD traded down $1.51 on Friday, reaching $380.63. 54,077,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,469,505. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $92.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 718.18, a P/E/G ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.08. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.37 and a 12 month high of $394.64.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

