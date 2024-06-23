AbbVie’s (ABBV) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $200.00 target price on the stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC raised AbbVie from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $179.64.

AbbVie Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $170.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.89 billion, a PE ratio of 50.56, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. AbbVie has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $182.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.79.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $3,229,888,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 170,376,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,025,605,000 after acquiring an additional 9,978,415 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $499,955,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 249.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,373,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 48,098,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,758,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

