Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Evercore ISI

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOFree Report) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $82.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.93.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $55.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.62. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $42.83 and a 52-week high of $75.73.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,768,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,089,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,878,000 after acquiring an additional 559,414 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,933,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,652,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,068,000 after acquiring an additional 365,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 953.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 403,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,629,000 after acquiring an additional 365,168 shares in the last quarter.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

