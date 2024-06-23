Advance Auto Parts, Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is $3.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.59%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

AAP stock opened at $65.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.31, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.20. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $47.73 and a 52-week high of $88.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advance Auto Parts

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Brent Windom acquired 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.34 per share, with a total value of $401,098.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 190.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 267.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

