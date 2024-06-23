aelf Market Cap Hits $267.17 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. aelf has a total market cap of $267.17 million and approximately $17.02 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, aelf has traded 8% lower against the dollar. One aelf token can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000572 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000651 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 731,164,456 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

