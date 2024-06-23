Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.25.

AVTE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Aerovate Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI cut Aerovate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wedbush cut Aerovate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th.

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Up 6.8 %

AVTE opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $32.42. The stock has a market cap of $44.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.55 and a 200-day moving average of $20.80.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts expect that Aerovate Therapeutics will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 11,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $309,571.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,109.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 3,325 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $106,300.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,273.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 11,068 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $309,571.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,109.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,398 shares of company stock worth $2,696,369 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $10,881,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 672,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,879,000 after acquiring an additional 45,444 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $9,052,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

