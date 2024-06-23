Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Airbnb makes up about 1.9% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $8,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 6,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,915,321. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $291,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,553,756.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,915,321. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,930 shares of company stock valued at $46,446,212 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

ABNB stock traded up $1.69 on Friday, hitting $149.57. The company had a trading volume of 7,648,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,236,917. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.24 and a 12-month high of $170.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.61. The stock has a market cap of $96.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

