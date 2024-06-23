Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $36.50. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AA. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Alcoa from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $40.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $45.48. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.35.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.19). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alcoa will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 252.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

