Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Catalyst Private Wealth LLC

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,834 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,274 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 22,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,905,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 506,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Alphabet by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 29,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares during the period. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock traded up $2.55 on Friday, reaching $180.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,728,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,706,858. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.83 and a twelve month high of $182.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,870.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $266,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,107.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,958 shares of company stock worth $22,383,553. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

